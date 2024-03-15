Terrorists open fire on Gazan civilians waiting for aid IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday released exclusive footage of Palestinian Arab terrorists opening fire in the midst of Gazan civilians about an hour before a humanitarian aid convoy entered the area of South Zeytun in the Strip.

The Gazan “ministry of health”, which is controlled by Hamas, claimed on Thursday night that it was the IDF that opened fire on the Gazans, killing at least 21 people, but the IDF said those allegations were false.

A preliminary IDF investigation into the incident found that Gazan terrorists were, in fact, the ones who opened fire on the civilians waiting for the aid.

“About an hour before the entry of the aid convoy last night, Palestinian gunmen were seen opening fire in the midst of a crowd of Gazan civilians. We emphasize that there was no opening of fire by IDF forces at the aid convoy in Kuwait Square,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.

“The IDF is continuing to examine the incident while making strenuous efforts to bring humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, while Hamas terrorists are harming the residents of Gaza and spreading lies with the purpose of blaming the State of Israel,” it added.

