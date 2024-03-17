Ophir Falk, an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal that victory for Israel in Rafah was not as far away as it seems.

Falk began by declaring that international disapproval would not affect Israel's strategy for the continuation of the war. "Mounting international pressure to end the war won’t weaken Israel’s resolve to accomplish its mission of destroying Hamas, freeing the hostages, and guaranteeing that Gaza will never pose a threat to Israel again," he wrote.

Falk notes that there are concrete figures to support his confidence, noting that Israel has already defeated two-thirds of Hamas's battalions, killed or captured 21,500 terrorists including top leaders, and destroyed extensive amounts of infrastructure, all within six months of fighting. "John Spencer, chairman of urban warfare studies at West Point, described Israel’s achievements as “unprecedented," he pointed out.

Falk addressed the concept of collateral damage, noting that international opinion strongly approves of Israel's approach. "According to retired British Col. Richard Kemp, the average combatant-to-civilian death ratio in Gaza is about 1 to 1.5. This is astonishing since, according to the United Nations, the average combatant-to-civilian death ratio in urban warfare has been 1 to 9. Israel seeks to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas seeks to maximize civilian casualties and use them as a propaganda tool. We cannot let Hamas’s strategy pay off."

He then focuses on Rafah, presumed by many to be the last stronghold for Hamas and the next major target for the IDF. Falk describes taking the city as a prerequisite for victory, and states that taking it is necessary for the good of both Israel and Gazans. Should Israel refrain from taking the city, he warned, Hamas will rebuild, and a new wave of terrorists will emerge.

He concluded with his vision of the future, predicting an end to the most intense combat, delivery of aid to those in need of it without Hamas hijacking it, and safety for both Israeli and Gazan civilians. "Total victory is within reach. Israel will finish the job. Anything less will endanger the rest of the civilized world.''