Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that the Prime Minister has approved the plan of action for Rafah. The IDF is preparing for operational action and to evacuate the populace.

Regarding the hostages, the Prime Minister's Office says Hamas's demands are still preposterous. The Israeli delegation will leave for Doha after the Security Cabinet discusses Israel's stance.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Hamas's proposal would see the release of women (including those Hamas defined as 'soldiers'), children, the elderly, and male hostages who are ill in exchange for between 700-1,000 Arab terrorists.

Hamas proposed that immediately after this stage a discussion would be started on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and setting a date for the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip.