The IDF announced that it has uncovered and destroyed a 200-meter-long terror tunnel underneath a bell pepper field in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The tunnel was found near a residential complex in the Hamad neighborhood.

Inside the tunnel, IDF forces found weapons belonging to Hamas terrorists, including grenades, RPG missiles, explosives, rocket launchers, combat vests, and cameras.

The tunnel was destroyed by a Combat Engineering squad.

credit: דובר צה"ל

