Israel informed Egyptian officials for the first time that it intends to enter Rafah and carry out "pinpoint operations" and limited in number before the large planned entry, according to a report in the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.

According to the report, the purpose of these operations is to free hostages. It was also reported that Israel informed the Egyptians that as part of the operations, there would be movement with heavy weapons in the border area with Egypt, but not adjacent to the Philadelphi Corridor.

The Egyptians, according to the report, spoke with the Americans following the update and the latter clarified that there is American approval for an Israeli plan to free hostages.

Last night (Thursday), Hamas submitted its proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal. According to Reuters, the first phase will include the release of women (including those Hamas defined as 'soldiers'), children, the elderly, and male hostages who are ill. This is in exchange for between 700-1,000 Arab terrorists.

Hamas proposed that immediately after this stage a discussion would be started on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and setting a date for the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip.In the second phase and subject to the progress of the discussions, all of the hostages remaining in Gaza would be released in exchange for hundreds and possibly even thousands of terrorists.

The War Cabinet will convene this afternoon and discuss Hamas' response, after which the expanded cabinet will also convene.