The proposal submitted by Hamas through Qatar for a deal to release hostages includes several stages - including one calling for a complete cessation of hostilities, as reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the report, the first phase will include the release of women (including those Hamas defined as 'soldiers'), children, the elderly, and male hostages who are ill. This is in exchange for between 700-1,000 Arab terrorists.

Hamas proposed that immediately after this stage a discussion would be started on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and setting a date for the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip.

In the second phase and subject to the progress of the discussions, all of the hostages remaining in Gaza would be released in exchange for hundreds and possibly even thousands of terrorists.

The War Cabinet will convene this afternoon and discuss Hamas' response, after which the expanded cabinet will also convene.

The Prime Minister’s Office last night poured cold water on the Hamas proposal, stating, “Hamas continues making preposterous demands. An update on the issue will be brought tomorrow before the War Cabinet and the Political-Security Cabinet.”

An official involved in the talks claimed that Hamas's demands constitute progress - and include a significant decrease in the number of terrorists that the organization insists be released in exchange for the hostages.