Recorded on Rosh Chodesh, this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast celebrates the new month of the "second Adar" and explores the secret of the great joy that is associated with this month, coming to a crescendo on Purim.

How do we relate to Purim joy during these dark and troubled times? Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discover that the answer is 'concealed' in plain sight, in the Scroll of Esther.

Our hosts also discuss Sabbath observance as it relates not only to Israel, but to all humanity.