The Gazan “ministry of health”, which is controlled by Hamas, claimed on Thursday night that at least 21 people were killed and more than 150 wounded by Israeli gunfire on a crowd awaiting aid trucks in Kuwait Square, located in northern Gaza City.

Earlier, Hamas claimed that eight people were killed in an air strike on an aid distribution center in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in response, “The reports that the IDF attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid distribution point are false. As the IDF assesses the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves, we urge the media to do the same and only rely on credible information.”

In late February, the Palestinian Arabs accused Israel of “massacring” more than 100 people who were waiting to receive humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

An IDF investigation revealed that during the entry of trucks containing humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip, a violent gathering of Gazan residents developed around the trucks, who looted the equipment that arrived.

During the gathering, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of being crushed and trampled. Some in the crowd menacingly approached the IDF troops whose job was to allow the trucks to be moved as part of a humanitarian operation to deliver the aid. The soldiers, who sensed danger, responded by opening fire.