Qatar submitted on Thursday evening an official response on behalf of Hamas which includes a list of demands in response to proposals for a deal to release hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

The Cabinet will meet on Friday afternoon and discuss Hamas' response to the deal.

A source who was exposed to Hamas’ response told Kan 11 News that "there are reasonable demands and positive progress. An agreement can be reached."

"Hamas' answer includes a reference to the Paris outline. The organization still demands the release of large numbers of prisoners - but not the delusional numbers it demanded before. There are also demands regarding the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip. We can work with these demands," added the source.

Hamas confirmed the reports and stated that it handed over to the mediators an overall outline that focuses on the principles of "stopping the aggression on Gaza, providing humanitarian aid, the return of the displaced to their homes and the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip."

According to the organization, the agreement also contains an outline regarding the "prisoner exchange deal."

The Prime Minister’s Office poured cold water on the report, stating, “Hamas continues making preposterous demands. An update on the issue will be brought tomorrow before the War Cabinet and the Political-Security Cabinet.”