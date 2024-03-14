Victor Sharpe is a prolific writer and author of the acclaimed four volume book, Politicide: The Attempted murder of the Jewish state.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who slavishly supports and defends the blighted Democrat Party, a Party riddled with anti-Semites, calls today for the removal of Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and replace him with a leftist leader who will bow to the abhorrent will of those who have no true love for the Land of Israel, especially for its ancestral and God given heartland of Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

In doing so and in calling for the grisly exhumation of the Two-State Solution (aka, another final solution for the Jewish People) and the creation of a fraudulent Palestinian State, Schumer betrays his own Jewish ancestry, the Jewish faith, Jewish history, and the reborn Jewish State - even as Israelis mourn the worst atrocity perpetrated against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

But in benighted Schumer’s case, along with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Jonathan Glazer, all of them Jews who commit great harm to the Jewish homeland and the Jewish people, these individuals enter the annals of shame with the likes of those earlier Jewish traitors who betrayed the Jewish people down the dark centuries of Jewish statelessness.

Senator Mitch McConnell responded to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer' speech calling for new elections in Israel, saying: "It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about interference in our own democracy” to call for the Israeli leader's removal. The primary “obstacles to peace” in Israel’s region are genocidal terrorists and corrupt PA leaders who repeatedly reject peace deals. Foreign observers who cannot keep this straight ought to refrain from interfering in the democracy of a sovereign ally.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also responded to Schumer’s speech: “Regardless of our political positions, we strongly oppose external political interference in Israel's internal affairs. We are an independent nation, not a banana republic. The danger of terrorism is on the way to the West and it would be good if they would help Israel in its justified war. In the long run, they are defending themselves as well." Bennett was, in part, referring to the massive entrance into Western Europe, the United Kingdom, as well as the U.S., of Muslims, bringing with it terrorism, Sharia law and Jihad.,

Israel's ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, replied to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and condemned him: "Israel is a sovereign democracy. It is counterproductive, even more so in a situation where Israel is at war with Hamas, a terrorist organization, to address the internal politics of a democracy. This goes against our common goals," Herzog said.

In his deplorable speech, Schumer called Netanyahu one of the "four obstacles" to peace in the Middle East and outrageously claimed that "the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel."

His criticism centered on Netanyahu's rejection of the immediate creation of a Palestinian state in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the presence of what he, Schumer, odiously calls, ‘far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in the coalition.’

One person commenting on Senator Schumer’s rant wrote: “The Democrats are horrible, and many Jewish born Democrats are among the worst. They seem to feel they must prove their loyalty to their disgusting party by bashing Israel.”