The Abraham* family in Israel has an extremely ill child. Eli’s illness has put his life at risk, and he’s currently waiting for a life-saving operation.

Due to many complications, they have been unable to do the operation yet, however, every month that they wait costs them tens of thousands of Shekel.

Click here to sponsor treatment>>

Like every parent, they are not willing to give up on their son’s life. However, the expenses have drained them of everything they have and they they can no longer afford to keep him alive. They have nowhere to get the funds to pay for the next month.

They have turned to the public with a heartfelt request, “Please help us make sure that a young boy doesn’t die! He’ll either grow up to be a healthy man, or an alternative too horrible to think about. Please, could you give what you can so that we don’t have to stop the treatment that is keeping our Eli alive?”

To ensure that the Abrahams don’t have to stop the treatment that is keeping Eli alive, readers can donate to the campaign to sponsor the coming months' treatment.

This campaign has the endorsement and backing of HaRav Yaakov Zilberman. Click here to view the endorsement on the campaign page.

*Names and details have been changed to protect the family’s privacy. The picture has been used for illustrative purposes only.