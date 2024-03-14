This morning (Thursday), a youth delegation sent by the Families Forum met with former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at his residence in Paris.

The former French President listened to the personal stories of the hostages, conveyed that he was utilizing all the tools at his disposal to assist in their release, and even expressed his desire to visit Israel.

The President added that he is "obsessive about talking" and willing to speak with everyone in order to achieve the most important goal, which is the return of the hostages.

He called on the young family representatives to continue crying out the cry of the hostages in every possible place and expressed his appreciation for the effort the families are making everywhere to bring back their loved ones.

At the end of the meeting, former French President Sarkozy was formally invited to visit the Family Forum Headquarters in Tel Aviv and to give a speech at the central rally in the Hostages Square.