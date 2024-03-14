A new Reuters poll indicates a very close race between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, Biden has 39% support compared to 38% support for Trump. The sampling error in the poll, which is 1.8%, is greater than the gap between Biden and Trump.

Poll results show that 11% said they would vote for other candidates, 5% said they had no intention of voting and 7% responded that they did not know who to vote for, or refused to answer.

This week, as mentioned, Biden officially secured his nomination in Mississippi and Georgia, gaining 1,968 delegates and thus securing his presidential nomination on behalf of the Democratic Party in the November elections.

Trump, who needed 1,215 delegates to win the Republican Party's presidential nomination, also secured his position, after winning the Republican primaries in Mississippi, Georgia and Washington state.