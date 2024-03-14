A Jewish man carrying an Israeli flag was assaulted on Monday evening in Chicago as he walked to a screening of "Nova," a documentary about the October 7th Hamas massacre at the Nova Music Festival.

The man, who did not wish to be identified, told ABC 7: "I did not say anything to anyone, as we walked up I did not look at anyone, I did not give anyone the finger, I simply walked up holding an Israeli flag."

One protester tried to yank the flag from his hand and he was attacked by several protesters. According to him, the group threw him into a parked car and started punching him in the head.

"I think it is disgusting you cannot walk down the street Jewish in 2024," the victim, who was not seriously injured, remarked.

A few dozen mask-wearing protesters blocked the entry to Logan Theatre Monday night where the documentary was being presented by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The protesters, who used megaphones and carried signs, also spilled into the theatre's lobby.

Of late, Chicago has seen several instances of anti-Israel protests and incidents. Last Saturday, Jewish singer Matisyahu abruptly announced that he was canceling his scheduled show at the House of Blues in Chicago, only a few hours before the concert due to fears of protesters trying to break in and disrupt the performance.

On Thursday, several leaders of the Chicago Palestinian community, along with a number of other organizations, announced that they would work against his performance. The group published a letter calling for the show to be canceled. Among the signatories to the letter was the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.