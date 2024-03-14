The mukhtar of the Doghmush clan in northern Gaza has been executed by Hamas terrorists after it was claimed he collaborated with Israel to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The execution was carried out at Hamas's court.

The Doghmush clan possesses a lot of munitions and controls the northern Gaza Strip with its armed gangs. Recently it was reported that the IDF is considering using the armed clans to prevent Hamas terrorists from commandeering the humanitarian aid.

Gaza businessmen and ministers often use the armed Doghmush clansmen for security The clan was often involved in violent and deadly clashes with Hamas security forces and its members participated in the abduction of Gilad Shalit in 2008.