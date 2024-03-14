הלוחמים בשירה ללא קרדיט

Soldiers from the haredi Netzach Yehuda Battalion, who enlisted in the IDF last August and recently completed their training, have joined combat maneuvers in the Gaza Strip.

On their way south, the troops stopped near Re'im, where the Supernova music festival was held, and in other locations where the Hamas massacre took place, to sing and pray in memory of the victims, and for the return of the hostages and recovery of the injured.

In the past month, the haredi battalion, which had been stationed in the Golan Heights, has begun maneuvering in the Gaza Strip, with hundreds of troops fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, and has even brought impressive achievements in combat against Hamas terrorists.

The class of August joined the rest of the battalion and has begun maneuvering in the Strip as well.

Rabbi Shaul Avdiel, one of the rabbis of the Netzach Yehuda Foundation, said that "the haredi battalion's soldiers were called thanks to the quilty and willpower they bring with them. I call on young haredi men who are not sitting and learning (Torah): come and join for a significant service and take part in the defense of the state."