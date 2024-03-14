Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a plan drafted by the defense establishment according to which members of Fatah, the main faction of the PLO and the ruling party in the Palestinian Authority, would be taken from the Gaza Strip to train in Jordan and would then fight Hamas.

According to a report in Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday, the details of the plan were presented to the political echelon and it was drafted with US support. In addition, those Fatah members would have been the foundation for the day after the war.

According to the plan, Majed Faraj, the head of the Palestinian Authority intelligence, would have located anywhere between 4,000 to 7,000 able-bodied Fatah members for the job.

The names of those Fatah members would be given to the Israelis who would ensure the individuals were not involved in terrorism.

After vetting, the Fatah members would have been sent to Jordan to train as a security force. After training Israel would let them back into the Gaza Strip while they are armed.