The US and Israel are airdropping and delivering large amounts of aid and food to the Gaza Strip, only for Hamas gangs to monetize on this humanitarian aid. These gangs are looting aid trucks and stealing food meant for the Gazans. They also use men, women, and children as human shields while attacking Israeli civilians, waiting for Israel’s response so they can use the images of human shields who they threatened to murder if they left their homes.

It is clear that Hamas does not exactly have the best interests of the Gazans at heart. They put them in harm's way, steal their food and humanitarian aid for selfish gain, and then use them as propaganda tools. With their leaders worth billions of dollars which they have stashed away, it is evident that they are not struggling for the same cause they claim to be fighting for.

Will the world ever wake up and see Hamas for what they truly are - a ruthless and selfish group that is not only engaged in the barbaric murder of Jews but also in the exploitation and hunger of the Palestinian Arabs. Wil it ever hold them accountable for their actions and demand that they, at the very least, prioritize the well-being and safety of their own population?

The long delayed UN team report stating rape, gang rape "likely" occurred during the Hamas attack on Israel is an instance of déjà vu, while Jews around the globe watch the world team up against the Jewish victim, claiming the Jew is the aggressor. Is it shocking to see the antisemitic world, which time and time again tried to eliminate the Jew over thousands of years, now stand united claiming the Jew, who is defending himself, is the aggressor.

The disappointment expressed by Israel at the UN regarding the lack of condemnation of Hamas' actions is more than justifiable. Hamas has been responsible for numerous acts of barbarism, rape, violence, murder and terror against Israeli civilians. It is hard to believe that the international community does not take a strong stance against such behavior.

By failing to condemn and take action against Hamas, the UN is sending the message that it is acceptable for terrorist groups to continue their violent activities without consequence.

Furthermore, the lack of a special hearing in the Security Council to discuss taking action against Hamas and its supporters is concerning not just for Israel but for all of humanity.

The saying "better late than never" is often used to justify delays in action or decisions. In the case of the U.N., finally recognizing the sexual crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women after five months of investigation, this phrase is not particularly fitting. Leaving one to question is it indeed better that the acknowledgement eventually came, or maybe not?.

The United Nations' delayed response raises questions about the U.N.'s priorities and motivations. The organization has been quick to condemn Israel for accusations of wrongdoings in the past without investigating their veracity, yet it took five months for them to acknowledge the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th despite films and witnesses. May we say "bias" and "double standards"?

The U.N. must prioritize the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of violence and terror accountable, regardless of political alliances or affiliations, or it has no justfication for existing.

Even More Disturbing;

The abuse of Holocaust terminology to label the victims as aggressors is a disturbing trend that has emerged in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. It is a blatant manipulation of history and an insult to the memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, has been using human shields as a strategy to maximize civilian casualties and manipulate public opinion. This despicable tactic not only endangers innocent lives but also serves as a means to portray Israel as the aggressor when it defends itself against these tactics.

The world's failure to denounce Hamas and its use of human shields is a disgrace. The international community's willingness to overlook the atrocities committed by Hamas and to instead vilify Israel is a blatant disregard for human rights and a mockery of the suffering endured during the Holocaust.

By embracing Hamas as a victim and turning a blind eye to its terrorist activities, the world is complicit in perpetuating a dangerous and false narrative. This not only undermines the values of democracy and human rights but also threatens the security and safety of the Jewish people - and eventually, all of mankind.

It is imperative for the international community to acknowledge the true nature of Hamas and to support Israel's right to defend itself. Turning a blind eye to the abuse of Holocaust terminology and the manipulation of human shields only serves to embolden terrorist groups and erode the values of democracy and human rights.