As part of the ongoing close relations between the Israel Police and the Israel Dog Unit a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined the search for Hymanut Kassou in Tzfat on Tuesday. Hymanut, 9, was last seen in Tzfat on February 25.

Minister Ben-Gvir commented: “I salute the IDU’s volunteers for their sacred work in locating missing people all year round. We are all praying for good tidings.”

A day later, a group of IDF special forces soldiers joined the ongoing search for Yoram Fliter, 31, who vanished from Route 375 in the Beit Shemesh area.

The soldiers joined the search on a volunteer basis while on leave from their assignment in the IDF Military Police’s Force 100, a special unit that focuses on extreme situations in military detention facilities holding terrorists.

Additionally, the IDU joined an exhibition by the Israel Police in the Gush Etzion region on Wednesday to demonstrate the capabilities of their working dogs to residents of the area.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We have traveled from the search for Hymanut in Tzfat to the search for Yoram near Beit Shemesh. We wholeheartedly thank the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for his assistance in the searches yesterday, and note that he works extensively for the benefit of missing persons and to improve the relations between the Israel Police and IDU.”

“I hope to continue cooperation with the Israel Police and the National Security Ministry.”

The Israel Police commented on their cooperation with the IDU: “The IDU is a volunteer organization that helps with life-saving operations and is currently in the process of being regulated as a volunteer unit of the Civil Guard in accordance with the Israel Police’s regulations and for the purposes of locating missing persons. With the completion of the process, the Israel Police will recruit and deploy the IDU’s personnel as Civil Guard volunteers.”