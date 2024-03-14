Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has said that she will support US President Joe Biden in the November election despite policy differences toward Israel between the two, The Hill reported.

“Of course,” Omar said Tuesday, when asked by CNN’s Abby Phillip whether she would vote for Biden if the election were held that day. “Democracy is on the line, we are facing down fascism.”

“And I personally know what my life felt like having Trump as the president of this country, and I know what it felt like for my constituents, and for people around this country and around the world,” Omar continued. “We have to do everything that we can to make sure that does not happen to our country again.”

Her comments after she last month accused the Biden administration “of greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians.” She went after the Biden administration for the approval of extra aid to Israel without congressional approval.

“This administration cannot claim to be an honest broker of peace while greenlighting the massacre of Palestinians. The restocking of Israel’s arsenal is not foreign policy. It is state-sponsored violence waged against defenseless families who want to only live in peace,” Omar said at the time.

In Tuesday’s interview, Omar also accused White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan of not sharing the “full picture” when it comes to Gaza cease-fire talks.

“I’m saying he’s not sharing the full picture,” Omar said. “I don’t know if he’s being honest or not, but it certainly does not go along with the current reporting that has come out of those negotiation efforts.”

Omar, a member of the so-called “Squad” of progressive Democrats who have challenged Biden’s policies, has become notorious for her anti-Israel actions and statements.

This goes back to 2019, when she came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In another incident, Omar shared to Twitter a video of a conversation she had with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which she appeared to compare Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar has recently come under fire again for her condemnation of Israel’s actions in the war against Hamas.

The congresswoman caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claiming that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Omar also led an effort in Congress to block a $320 million arms sale to Israel.