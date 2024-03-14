Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters graffitied Gaza-related slogans on signs promoting the Eurovision Song Contest around the city of Malmo, Sweden, which is hosting the song contest in May, Ynet reported.

According to the report, Swedish authorities on Monday found spray-painted slogans such as "Free Gaza," along with red paint splattered on Eurovision signs in the city bearing the competition's slogan: "Music Unites."

The graffiti was found a day after Israel unveiled its entry for Eurovision, “Hurricane”, following a long process which saw two other entries being disqualified by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) due to “political messages”.

According Ynet, Israel is expected to bolster its delegation's security compared to previous years. "We must take into account the fact that this city is considered very antisemitic," said a source familiar with the details.

Israel is not planning to take unnecessary risks and is prepared for any scenario, with the EBU also aware of Israeli security efforts and which may assist if necessary. An Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) delegation has already left for Malmo to prepare security arrangements and will determine the amount of necessary security for the competition in May.

Even before the Israeli entry was finalized, there were calls on the EBU to ban Israel from the competition.

The EBU announced in December that it rejected calls to ban Israel's participation in Eurovision 2024 because of the war in Gaza.

The EBU made clear at the time that Israel complies with the rules and as such, will take part in the competition.

After the EBU’s announcement that Israel will take part in Eurovision, Iceland’s public broadcaster, RUV, announced it will consider withdrawing from the Contest due to Israel’s participation.