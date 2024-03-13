A panel of three Italian judges blocked the tradition of a Palestinian Arab terrorism suspect to Israel, citing concerns that he would be ill-treated in Israeli prisons, Reuters reported.

The suspect, Anan Kamal Afif Yaeesh, 36, was arrested with two other suspects on Monday on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks in a third country. They are believed to be affiliated with the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the terrorist organization affiliated with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party.

Israel sought Yaeesh's extradition for financing the Tulkarm Brigade, a terrorist organization operating out of Tulkarm in Judea and Samaria. No extradition requests were made for the other two suspects.

Yaeesh's lawyer presented reports from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International claiming that Arab prisoners are mistreated in Israeli prisons. The judges in the hearing decided that extraditing Yaeesh to Israel risked exposing him to “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment."

The judges did rule that he should remain in prison in Italy for the charges for which he was arrested.