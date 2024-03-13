צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מפקד במחלקת המבצעים של מרחב רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following IDF and ISA intelligence, an IDF aircraft on Wednesday precisely targeted and eliminated a terrorist in Hamas’ Operations Unit in the area of Rafah, Muhammad Abu Hasna.

Hasna was a combat support operative in Hamas’ military wing. He was also involved in taking control of humanitarian aid and distributing it to Hamas terrorists.

Furthermore, Hasna coordinated the activities of various Hamas units, as well as communicated with and activated Hamas field operatives. Hasna was also responsible for an intelligence operations room that provides information on IDF positions for use in Hamas attacks.

His precise targeting significantly damages the operational capabilities of various Hamas units in Rafah.