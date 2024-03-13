The head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate's Research Department, Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, announced his intentions to resign, Kan 11 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, during a closed conference attended by the head of the Intelligence Directorate, the commander of Unit 8200, and other officers, Brig. Gen. Saar stated: "I understand that the moment that the military inquiry ends, the ones who will rebuild everything in the Intelligence Directorate are other commanders."

The military inquiry into the events of October 7th began last week and is expected to end in three months.

Brig. Gen. Amit Saar is expected to step down in May or June. Due to the war, a replacement has yet to be appointed.

The report states that in his remarks, Saar may have alluded to other commanders from the Intelligence Corps, some of whom were even in the room, who according to him should resign after the military inquiry ends and not wait for the end of the war.