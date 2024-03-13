The commander of the 98th Division, Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, spoke to the press on Wednesday about the division's operations in Khan Yunis and took advantage of the press conference to send a message to the government.

"I hope the leaders can find time to listen to the heart of a soldier who fought since October 7th and since then, has not stopped fighting, sending soldiers, and going with them into the fire. We are not tiering and are determined to bring the hostages; be it directly or indirectly. We, the military men - soldiers and commanders - took and take responsibility for our actions. We won't run from responsibility, just as we don't run from fire. We bow our heads before the failure of October 7th," Goldfus stated.

"You have to be worthy of us and of those soldiers who gave their lives. For those reservists, who didn't care which side they are on and are fighting, side by side. Make sure everyone takes part, so we won't return to October 6th. So that all of the effort and sacrifice won't be in vain, keep that in mind. From the bottom of the heart of a warrior, I ask that you be together, united. Push the extreme and embrace what unites and the unity. We found it on the battlefield and we don't intend on giving it up. Make it worth it."

Brig. Gen. Goldfus also discussed the continued fighting in the Gaza Strip: "We are ready for every mission, be it in Rafah or the central camps, we are working every day at every hour, and are preparing. The maneuver aids the release of the hostages, it creates opportunities and pressure to bring achievements, we are committed to returning the hostages in any manner."

Channel 12 reported that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke with the Prime Minister and Defense Minister before Goldfus's statements were published and held a clarification discussion with the commander due to his criticism of the government.

Following the speech, the IDF Spokesman responded to the criticism voiced by the commander of the 98th Division against the government: "Brig. Gen Goldfus's statements were not approved by his commanders, he will be summoned to explain himself."