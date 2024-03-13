Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the Gaza Strip this morning with the troops of Division 162, under the command of Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen. The Minister held an operational situation assessment together with the Commander of the Nahal Brigade, Col. Yair Zuckerman, and the Commander of Brigade 401, Col. Benny Aharon.

During the visit, Minister Gallant observed the work carried out in preparation for the maritime aid corridor.

Minister Gallant also spoke with battalion and division commanders who have been serving in the Gaza Strip for over five months – soldiers who expressed their motivation to continue operating until the achievement of the war’s goals.

“I am here [in Gaza] with the forces of Division 162, adjacent to the corridor. I met the troops who were conducting extraordinary work above and below the ground. Our forces reach every location [necessary], and we can conclude that there is no safe haven for terrorists in Gaza,” Gallant stated.

“Even those who think we are delayed will soon see that we will reach every location [necessary]. We will bring to justice anyone who was involved in the events [massacre conducted] on October 7th. We will either eliminate them [the terrorists] or bring them to trial in Israel. There is no safe haven – not here, not outside of Gaza, not across the Middle East – we will bring them to justice," he declared.

The Minister concluded: "The humanitarian element that will soon be addressed with the expected arrival of the vessels [carrying aid], is a central issue that will facilitate the delivery of supplies to civilians and not to Hamas. Every action of this kind weakens Hamas and strengthens us, and improves our ability to continue fighting.”