Shifra Apfel doesn’t like to leave Israel. Now she’s been told she can either do so or die.

Apfel is a young mother in her 40s, who recently fought a hard battle against brain cancer. After a few years of remission, her worst nightmare came true: She had just been informed that the cancer was back.

Doctors have told her that in order to survive she must fly to Germany to receive expensive, specialized treatments.

Understandably, Shifra is in a state of shock. She has seven little children, who rely on her for everything. She can’t even afford the plane fare to get to Germany, let alone the treatments. The alternative, however, is unthinkable.

A fund has been started to save Shifra’s life. In her own chilling words: “Will [my children] have to one day say [G-d forbid] that they lost their Mother because we weren’t blessed with money? In my heart, I can’t believe that such a thing could happen.”

Donations are being urgently collected. Every day that Shifra goes without the needed treatments, the cancer spreads further. Whether or not she will survive is now in the hands of the public.

