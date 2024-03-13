South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced this week during an African National Congress dialogue on South Africa’s solidarity with Palestine, that South African citizens who serve in the IDF will be arrested the moment they return to the country.

"I've already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Force; we are ready - when you come home, we will arrest you," she declared to the crowd who met her statements with applause.

Pandor clarified that her government's support for the Palestinians did not have to do with the upcoming elections. "We didn't meet the Palestinian people on October 8th, we've been together in the struggle for many decades," she claimed.

The Minister added: "The people of Palestine trained the freedom fighters of the liberation movement. This is a relationship of freedom fighters, of activists, of nations that share a history. A history of struggle for justice and freedom."

Pandor's statements come as Israeli-South African relations have hit an all-time low amid the South African-led suit against Israel in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.