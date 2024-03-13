The security guard who confronted the terrorist who wounded two people this morning (Wednesday) at the "Tunnel Checkpoint" at the entrance to Jerusalem recounted the attack in an interview with Kan News.

"The female soldier asked him to get off the bike and he started stabbing her," the security guard said, adding that he approached the scene and began to confront the terrorist, "I started confronting him and he stabbed me six times."

The security guard was stabbed three times in the head, and once in the shoulder, hand, and neck.

He said that "the other security guards did not have a clear line of fire until I knocked him away from me. I tried to pull out my weapon but he was very quick."