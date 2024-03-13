Three teenagers from the "Shuvu Banim" community of Breslov hasidim were killed Wednesday morning in a deadly traffic accident on Route 60, near the town of Givat Assaf in the Binyamin Region.

The three were trapped in the vehicle. Rescue teams that arrived at the scene extracted them from the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The teens have been identified as Matityahu Bezanson, Meir Fisher, and Nachman Wozne. Fisher's parents are currently in the US, and have received notification of their son's death.

Bezanson is the grandson of Rabbi Yisrael Yitzhak Bezanson, a prominent Breslov hasid and the rabbi of the Shir Hadash congregation in Tel Aviv, where the three studied in yeshiva.

The teens were making their way home from praying at graves of righteous individuals in the area. For a reason which is yet unknown, the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the guardrail, and the vehicle overturned in the wadi.