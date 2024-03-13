תיעוד: שש משאיות סיוע הוכנסו לעזה בכביש החדש שצה"ל סלל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The United Nations (UN) has for the first time used a road paved by the IDF to pass humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The road provides a direct path to northern Gaza, instead of the trucks driving through Gaza, from south to north.

According to Reuters, the aid was passed through the UN world food program, and will reach approximately 25,000 Gazans.

The IDF recently completed the division of Gaza into northern Gaza and southern Gaza, by paving an east-west road which begins near Kibbutz Be'eri and ends at Gaza's beach.

In a statement on X, the agency said, "WFP delivered enough food for 25,000 people to Gaza City early Tuesday in first successful convoy to the north since Feb. 20. With the people in northern Gaza on the brink of famine, we need deliveries every day plus we need entry points directly into the north.”