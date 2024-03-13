מצורף תיעוד מהתקיפות צה״ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

During IAF strikes in the Gaza Strip, a Hamas terrorist responsible for numerous rocket launches toward Israeli territory, including on October 7th, was eliminated.

In addition, since Tuesday, wide-scale strikes were carried out in enemy staging grounds in Deir-al-Balah. Several terrorist infrastructure sites were destroyed as part of those strikes, including operational shafts and antitank launch posts.

As part of the ongoing IDF activity in the Hamad, Abasan, and Al-Qarara areas of Khan Yunis, the troops are intensifying operations.

In the last 24 hours, there were exchanges of fire between IDF troops and a terrorist cell consisting of seven terror operatives barricaded inside a compound in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis. In a coordinated strike, the troops killed several of the terrorists, and then directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate the rest of the cell. Weapons were also located in the area.

IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip. In one incident, a terrorist with a suspicious object in his possession was identified entering Hamas terrorist infrastructure adjacent to the troops. An aircraft was directed to eliminate the terrorist.