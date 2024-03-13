זירת הפיגוע מד"א

Two people were lightly injured Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack at the "Tunnel Checkpoint" at the entrance to Jerusalem.

The terrorist, who arrived at the scene and began stabbing people, was shot and neutralized.

Eyewitnesses said that the terrorist drew a knife, injured two people, and security forces at the scene neutralized the terrorist within seconds.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said, "Two people were injured in a stabbing attack near the Tunnels Checkpoint at the exit from Jerusalem. MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating to Shaare Zedek Medical Center a man of about 25 and a young woman of 19, with mild to moderate stabbing wounds to their bodies."

Shortly after the attack took place, large numbers of police officers arrived at the scene. Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is also expected to arrive at the scene.

This is a developing story.