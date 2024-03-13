Three people were killed on Wednesday morning in an accident on Highway 60, near the Givat Assaf junction in the Binyamin region.

The accident occurred when a private vehicle overturned and hit the fence on the side of the road.

The three were trapped in the vehicle. Rescue teams that arrived at the scene extracted them from the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated three injured people, including one in serious condition and two in moderate condition, to Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Jerusalem.

As a result of the accident, Highway 60 has been blocked in all directions at the Givat Assaf junction.