The temporary pier being set up by the US military off the coast of Gaza is expected to be fully operational in about 60 days and will facilitate the delivery of two million meals daily, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday, according to CNN.

“We expect the pier to be fully operational in approximately 60 days, which will be able to facilitate the delivery of up to 2 million meals daily,” he said.

Ryder said four US Army vessels from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) departed from Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Tuesday, bound for the eastern Mediterranean to help build the pier.

He did not provide the location of the pier out of concern for operational security.

Biden, in his State of the Union address last Thursday, announced plans for a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza that would receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelter and provide aid to the Strip.

“No US boots will be on the ground. A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into the Gaza every day,” he added.

A day later, Biden said that Israel will provide security for the port he plans to build off the coast of Gaza that would provide aid to the Strip.

Speaking to reporters before taking off for Philadelphia, Biden was asked who would provide security and replied, “The Israelis”.

Over the weekend, US Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean, where it will provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.

Besson, which is a logistics support vessel, departed "less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea," CENTCOM said, adding the vessel is "carrying the first equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver vital humanitarian supplies."