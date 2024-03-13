A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News and published on Tuesday revealed that 30% of Israelis support going to elections immediately, 34% are in favor of moving up the elections and holding them immediately after the war and 29% prefer that the government continue to serve until the end of its term.

Among voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc - 40% believe that the elections should be moved up, and among voters identified with the right - 50% think that they should be moved up.

30% of the respondents claimed that the National Unity Party should leave the government, compared to 48% who think that ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot should remain in the government. Among the voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 54% believe that Gantz and Eisenkot should remain in the government, and among the voters of the bloc which opposes Netanyahu, 48% believe that they should remain in it.

Five months after the outbreak of the war, there is an absolute majority among the public in favor of the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to investigate the failures of October 7. According to the poll, 49% believe that a state commission of inquiry should be established right now, and 43% think that a state commission of inquiry should be established after the end of the war. Only 2% believe that a state commission of inquiry should not be established, and 6% replied that they do not know.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the National Unity Party would win 35 seats.

The Likud wins 19 seats in the poll, Yesh Atid 14, Shas 11, Yisrael Beytenu 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5, and Meretz, 5. The Religious Zionist Party is close to the electoral threshold with 2.9%.

In addition, participants in the poll were asked who they would like to see as the next President of the United States. 44% answered that they want Donald Trump as President compared to 30% who prefer Joe Biden and 26% who answered that they do not know. Of the voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 72% prefer Trump in the White House, compared to 8% who prefer Biden, and among the bloc of Netanyahu's opponents - 55% prefer Biden compared to 23% who prefer Trump.