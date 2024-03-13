Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit, following intelligence provide by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), on Monday foiled a suicide attack in central Tel Aviv, on the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Kan 11 News on Tuesday evening revealed that the terrorist, Muhammad Jaber from Jenin, together with an accomplice, left the Palestinian Arab village of Zeita near Tulkarm, on his way towards central Israel.

The terrorist carried a bag on his back, into which he put an improvised explosive device weighing 20 kg. The explosive device was so powerful that, had it exploded in a crowded place, it could have killed and injured dozens.

This attack plan is reminiscent of the suicide attacks in Israel in the 1990s.

Thanks to accurate intelligence that reached the Shin Bet, the Duvdevan soldiers were dispatched to a store to which the terrorist entered. He pulled a gun on the soldiers, who opened fire and eliminated him. The accomplice who was next to him was also shot dead. The 32-year-old terrorist was not known as a terrorist operative and was not known to be a member of either Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

Since the beginning of the year, the Shin Bet has foiled over 250 attacks defined as significant. Despite this, there are still alerts of planned attacks.