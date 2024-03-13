לוחמי מג"ב נטרלו חמישה מחבלים דוברות המשטרה

A squad of five terrorists arrived at the route between the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem and the town of Givat Ze’ev, and threw firebombs over the security fence towards Route 436.

Border Police officers opened fire at the terrorists and hit them. The terrorists were then apprehended and taken for medical treatment.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in response, "Five terrorists intended to throw firebombs at drivers on Route 436 and endanger the lives of civilians. Border Police officers who were prepared and deployed in the area fired at them, and thwarted and neutralized the terrorists. I completely back the officers. Whoever endangers the citizens of Israel and the security forces, endangers his own life."

Berik Yitzhak, commander of the Border Police, commended the officers who neutralized the terrorists.

"It's not easy to lie in ambush night after night, in the end it pays off," he said. "They are coming to hurt us and you did exactly what you were tasked with as Border Police officers and neutralized them. You did an excellent job, we are in a sensitive period, you acted exactly as expected of you, well done."