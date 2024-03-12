Humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through the security fence IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In accordance with government directives, six humanitarian aid trucks containing aid from the World Food Organization (WFP) entered the northern Gaza Strip via the "96th" gate on the security fence on Tuesday night.

This was done as part of a pilot in order to prevent the Hamas terrorist organization from taking over the aid.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Israeli security officials carried out a prior security check on the trucks at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The pilot's results will be presented to government officials.

credit: דובר צה"ל

