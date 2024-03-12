Will the BBC investigation cause tension between Britain and Israel?

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Tuesday that he was "demanding answers from Israel," after the BBC published testimonies from medical staff at Gaza hospitals, who claimed they were beaten and humiliated by IDF soldiers.

An investigation by the BBC, which has became infamous for its anti-Israel reports since the beginning of the war and was even forced to apologize after publishing false reports, interviewed three Palestinian medical teams, who claimed that IDF soldiers beat them, washed them with cold water, and left them on their knees for hours on end.

Speaking to the House of Lords, David Cameron said: "We have received very disturbing images and reports from this hospital. We need to find out exactly what happened. We also need answers from the Israelis about it." Cameron's deputy, Andrew Mitchell, who is also minister for international development and Africa, called for a "full investigation" into the testimonies of Palestinian medical teams and asked Israel for a "full explanation" of the allegations made in the BBC report.

“There must be a full and thorough investigation and accountability for what the BBC reported today. The Foreign Ministry is pressing for full transparency and accountability in this matter."

Several weeks ago the IDF announced that some of the Israeli hostages were apparently being held at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, and Hamas operatives were active inside the hospital, some posing as medical teams.