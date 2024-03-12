Meny Greenbaum, founder and owner of the Meny Group, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News on real estate in Israel and the new Aliyah Program.

Meny is going to be presenting at the Israel real estate Expo in North America – the Aliyah program, “We are very excited. We have been working on this for a very long time and we're going to launch the Aliyah program at the Expo event. The Aliyah program is basically an understanding and analysis of all the needs that we and our group believe that every person that starts planning his future and thinking about making Aliyah to Israel, for whatever reason it is, needs. This is the optimal checklist and the things that they have to know before they start making their decisions.”

As someone who is coming from the world of real estate, Meny knows, “That there are many, many things that people have to understand and learn in this field. People are surprised to find out, but most of these things, even people in Israel don't always use, don't always know. When it comes to people from America, so twice. Number one, it's not their country and second of all, most of the things people don't know what the options are. So, what we believe is that when you come with combination of real estate and investments, financing, the combination between where you can go into a project, at what stage, what you could benefit from it; our motto is there's no investment or house that is not good or not worth it. It might not be the fit for the right person.”

Meny explains that, “One of the problems is when you come into any kind of real estate event, you go to a booth that has a project and they tell you about it and you have to decide if it's the right project for you or not. It's very hard for you to make a decision because the person sitting in front of you, he knows about his project, he can tell you how good it is. But he doesn't know what your needs are. So what we're saying is, we're not a competitor to anyone. We're coming to help also the buyers and also the people that have the projects, to do the optimal combination so that people will get the right decision, according what's right for them.”

Meny emphasizes that sometimes it’s not so simple and there are challenges and there are different things in Israel, which one might not understand from afar, but it's doable and with the right help people can do it in an efficient and even relaxed way. “Exactly, first of all we all know that the Talmud says that ‘Israel is bought through challenges,’ so no matter how difficult it is for anyone, it's worth it. We're here to tell people that if you plan it right and if you understand how the system works, it's not so complicated, it's really not. Once you understand it, you can make your life much easier and plan your Aliyah, or whatever dream you have, even if you want to move in two years or you want to move in five years, or if you want a big storage house or you want to live in an apartment, or you have half a million dollars or you have three million dollars. You can make your dream come true. But the more you plan ahead, the more relaxed it will be, and that's how you're going to go through the process.”

On the combination between investments, the world of money and real estate, and the world of ideals, Zionism and Judaism, Meny says that “the truth is, it doesn't come from me. It is deeply rooted in our family, from my great grandfather, who was well known. His name was Rabi Mendel Kasher, and I was the first one named after him. He was very famous already in the 1920s, when he made Aliyah to Israel. He believed very much in the combination of ‘Torah V’Avodah’ [a combination of learning Torah and working]. He was a great Torah scholar, a good businessman and a Gerrer Hassid. But more than all of that, he was a big, big Zionist and believed that this is where we should be and this is where all the Jews should come. He got very famous and received rewards over the years, but his biggest achievements were two main things: he had his Torah Shlema, which he put out over the years and was his mission of his life, and he purchased thousands and thousands of dunams, that people don't even know. He basically was responsible for connecting Jerusalem to Hebron, through the roads of Derech Hevron. So that is the combination of real estate and ideals. Half of our group are people that made Aliyah themselves. So we're all here on the same mission and we believe that this is the only place where Jews should be.”