The Ministry of Education and haredi parties have reached an agreement regarding the Ofek Hadash program and their obligation to add core studies to their curriculum.

Kan News reported that negotiations have been held in recent weeks between Education Minister Yoav Kisch and members of his ministry and the haredi parties, and it was decided to amend the draft document that was circulated for public comment regarding the haredi schools that join the program.

According to the agreement, Haredi schools that join the Ofek Hadash program will be obligated to add core studies to their curriculum, just like other schools that are budgeted according to the program.

The regulations will also include budgetary control over the entire process as well as pedagogical supervision by the Ministry of Education, to ensure that schools meet all requirements during the school year. The goal of the program, among others, is to improve the status and salaries of teaching staff.

The haredi parties did not plan to endorse the agreement, but understood that without it, it would not be possible to include haredi schools in the program.