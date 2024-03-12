The police this evening (Tuesday) published data on the terrorist attacks that were thwarted in the Jerusalem sector and the arrest of terrorist subjects ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since the beginning of 2024, 12 terrorist attacks have been foiled in the Jerusalem area, and since October 7, 38 terrorist attacks have been foiled - most of them through intelligence information or reports received by the police. In addition, from the beginning of the war until Ramadan, about 100 indictments have been filed.

In the last day alone, a bag with six pipe bombs was seized in the eastern part of Jerusalem. The police also acted against instigators of violence before Ramadan and arrested 21 suspects on suspicion of this offense in the last two weeks. Charges were filed against six of them at the end of their investigation.

Jerusalem police chief Doron Turgeman said that this has been "a very significant period since the beginning of the war, leaving Jerusalem and the Temple Mount out of the war in view of professional activity and zero tolerance for Hamas' efforts to create an incident. We are entering a particularly historically complex Ramadan, and we have great influence and responsibility."

According to him, "It is clear to us that Hamas is trying with all its might to create a significant escalation, whether in the PA or in the escalating incident in the Temple Mount, and some call it 'the last bullet.' We must not allow this. There is a lot of background noise around Ramadan and we will not be included in it. We will not forget October 7th, it must not affect the houses of worship with regard to the regular worshipers who come, we did not come to punish those who are not involved."