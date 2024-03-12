Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has said that if ten members defect, he will bring parliamentary elections forward amid the ongoing sluggish Conservative Party polls, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

Concern in Britain's ruling party increased today when MP Lee Anderson announced he was defecting from the Conservative party to the Reform Party (formerly the Brexit Party).

This move comes at a time of the Conservative Party's stagnation, which is also beneficial for the Reform Party, and which in a poll published yesterday won a record 14%.

Earlier this week, it was reported that senior ruling party officials were initiating ousting Sunak.

According to the report, officials want to bring back former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who in 2019 led the party to a victory unprecedented since Margaret Thatcher's time.

A senior MP whose identity has not been released said: "I used to think it would be too reckless to oust another prime minister, but now I don't think we have a choice."

A former minister said: "If Boris comes back, we can save up to 80 seats in the general election. It will give Conservative voters hope and a reason to vote for us."

According to the latest poll published in the UK, Labour leads the Conservatives by 16 percent, with elections expected as early as this year.