Nosson Apfel has something embarrassing to admit: He didn’t appreciate his wife fully, until it was too late.

He has a beautiful family: A wife, and 7 wonderful children. For years, he took what he had for granted. His wife Shifra ran the home with ease and grace, and he never realized quite how much their worlds revolved around her - until the diagnosis.

DONATE HERE TO SAVE SHIFRA APFEL’S LIFE

Shifra is currently battling brain cancer. Doctors have told the Apfels that they must fly as soon as possible to Germany for specialized treatments, or Shifra will die. Nosson barely makes enough money to cover their basic needs. He has no way to provide for her, to get her the flights, and the treatments, and a place in Germany to stay.

Now Nosson is begging readers, for his childrens’ sake, to please consider donating to save Shifra’s life. They would give anything to have Mommy back. If he fails to come up with the money to save her, he will never forgive himself.

Nosson has one more message to the public: “You and your family should be blessed with health, and abundance. And please… remember to be grateful for what you have - before it is too late.”

DONATE HERE TO SAVE SHIFRA APFEL’S LIFE