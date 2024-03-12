Speaking at the AIPAC conference today (Tuesday), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the continuation of the war and international support, making it clear that Israel would win.

"Israel will win this war, no matter what," Netanyahu said, adding that "in order to win this war we must destroy Hamas' remaining terrorist brigades in Rafah."

Netanyahu said, "To our friends in the international community, I say: You cannot support Israel's right to defend itself, and then object to Israel’s actions, when it exercises that right."

Hinting at Biden? Netanyahu added, "You cannot say that you support Israel's goal of destroying Hamas, and then oppose Israel when it takes the necessary actions to achieve that goal."

He continued, "You can't say you oppose Hamas's strategy of using civilians as human shields, and then blame Israel for the civilian casualties that are the result of Hamas’ strategy."

He concluded, "Our victory is within reach. I know that the vast majority of the American people stand with us."