פעילות המשטרה ביום הראשון של חודש הרמדאן צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Israel Police worked yesterday to ensure a safe and regular course of prayers on the first day of Ramadan.

Hundreds of officers, under the command of Jerusalem District commander Doron Turgeman, were positioned in various areas, with emphasis on the Old City, the holy places, and the roads leading to the area.

Turgeman commented at a situational assessment: “We are entering a complex Ramadan, and I feel certain that along with you, it is clear to all of us that Hamas is trying as hard as possible to create significant escalation, especially in Jerusalem.”

הגעת אלפי מתפללים אמש לעיר העתיקה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police used a variety of forces and equipment to respond to unusual incidents, take preventative action, and stop terrorism. This included determined and uncompromising treatment of those disturbing the peace, inciting, and breaking the law, those who harmed or attempted to harm the congregation, or those who exploit Ramadan to arm civilians or security forces.

The police used truncheons to disperse rioters who attempted to disturb the peace before prayers in the Old City.

מפקד מחוז ירושלים ניצב דורון תורג׳מן בהערכת מצב צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police commented: “The Israel police will continue to work throughout Ramadan with the balance between freedom of worshiping and public security, safety, and order.”

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

צילום: דוברות המשטרה