A new book set to be released on Tuesday discusses former US President Donald Trump's alleged admiration for dictators.

In an interview appearing in "The Return of Great Powers,” penned by CNN journalist Jim Sciutto, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, as well as other former White House officials reveal statements that the former President supposedly said off the record.

“He thought Putin was an OK guy and Kim was an OK guy — that we had pushed North Korea into a corner. To him, it was like we were goading these guys. ‘If we didn’t have NATO, then Putin wouldn’t be doing these things,’" said Kelly.

More concerning, are claims that the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race praised the Nazi tyrant, Adolf Hitler.

“He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’” Kelly recounted. “I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison.”

“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” Kelly added.

According to Kelly, Trump’s admiration for Hitler went further than his economic policies. Trump also expressed admiration for Hitler’s hold on senior Nazi officers. Trump lamented that Hitler, as Kelly recounted, maintained his senior staff’s “loyalty,” while Trump himself often did not.

Kelly has a theory as to why Trump admires despots so much: “My theory on why he likes the dictators so much is that’s who he is. Every incoming president is shocked that they actually have so little power without going to Congress, which is a good thing. It’s Civics 101, separation of powers, three equal branches of government.”

He continued: "But in his case, he was shocked that he didn’t have dictatorial-type powers to send U.S. forces places or to move money around within the budget,” the quote continued. “And he looked at Putin and Xi and that nutcase in North Korea as people who were like him in terms of being a tough guy.”