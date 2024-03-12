Israeli security services are considering enlisting the aid of the Palestinian Authority in building the system that will be responsible for running the Gaza Strip and dispensing humanitarian aid. One of the names being considered is Majid Faraj, the head of PA intelligence and a close confidant of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly raised the possibility, alongside that of other Palestinian officials, in one of the closed meetings regarding the management of civilian life in Gaza.

Officials involved in the meeting stated that those mentioned are not appointed by Hamas and not affiliated with them, and that Faraj is not the only such name.

The officials claim that while the decision has not yet been made as to 'the day after', Hamas continues to increase its control over Gaza, especially over humanitarian aid entering the Gaza strip, and so a more immediate solution needs to be found.

Faraj, 61, is one of the strongest and most senior security officials in the Palestinian Authority and is thought to be the closest to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. He maintains excellent connections with Israeli security officials and is appointed by the Palestinian Authority to maintain relations with the ISA, CIA, and Arabic intelligence agencies.

He has also been mentioned, among other Palestinian officials, as a possible replacement for Mahmoud Abbas.