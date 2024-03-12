Jewish American singer Eric Carmen, known for the songs “Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself”, has died at the age of 74, Rolling Stone reported on Monday.

His wife, Amy Carmen, confirmed the news in a statement on his official website.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” read the statement. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.”

A cause of death or the date of Carmen’s death has not been given.

Carmen was born on August 11, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, to a family of Russian Jewish immigrants, and grew up in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

Carmen formed The Raspberries in 1970, and the group found success with breakout hit, “Go All the Way.”

After the group disbanded in the mid-70s, Carmen launched his solo career with hits “All by Myself” and “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again.”

“Hungry Eyes”, which was released in 1987, was featured in the film “Dirty Dancing”.